The ECB plans to raise rates by the same amount at least once more next month and said it would then assess the course of its monetary policy in the next period.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points as well, signaling a shift in the tide in Britain’s fight against high inflation, forcing investors to reduce their bets on further monetary tightening.

The euro fell 0.64 percent on the day to $1.0920, while the pound fell 0.68 percent to $1.2290.

The dollar index rose 0.61 percent against a basket of currencies to 101.56.