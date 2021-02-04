The Region has stagnated in recent days with an average of nearly 30 deaths per day. These are the dramatic aftermath of January, which brings the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 1,176 in the entire pandemic, and 181 in the last week alone. On the last day, 29 more patients died, 18 men and 11 women between 57 and 97 years old. Ten of them were from Cartagena, three from Murcia, three from Molina de Segura, two from Caravaca, two from Alhama, two from Lorca and the rest from Los Alcázares, Torre Pacheco, Santomera, Yecla, Cieza, Las Torres de Cotillas and Archena .

Hospital occupancy continues at very serious levels, but is beginning to decline. There are 973 patients admitted to the centers of the Region of Murcia, a hundred less than two days ago. But ICUs are still at 140% of their structural capacity, with 174 patients as of late Wednesday.

Daily cases do keep falling. The Ministry of Health registered 455 cases in the last 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 7.5%, another slight decrease when performing 6,000 PCR and antigens. Murcia is clearly still in the lead, with 148 positives, followed by Cartagena (45), Yecla (37), Lorca (36) and Totana (26).

Salud also adds 18 to Cieza, 14 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 12 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 11 to Beniel, 9 to Molina de Segura, 8 to Jumilla, 7 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 7 to La Unión, 6 to Águilas , 6 to Alcantarilla, 6 to Archena, and 5 to Mazarrón. And active cases are also reduced, to 9,730, thanks to another increase of a thousand cured.