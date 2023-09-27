These operations come in light of what a security expert and political analyst from Iraq described as a development in intelligence work and security cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil, and the fruits of previous operations that accumulated important information about the leaders of the terrorist organization and the locations of its cells and “lone wolves.”

According to what was published by the Iraqi News Agency “INA” about these operations against ISIS:

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Military Intelligence announced, in a statement, the arrest of a leader of ISIS terrorist gangs in Anbar Governorate (west), or the so-called military commander in Anbar Province, after setting up an elaborate ambush in the Rutba district.

A judicial warrant was issued against this terrorist leader in accordance with the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and he was handed over to the requesting party in due course.

On Monday, the Security Media Cell announced in a statement the arrest of the so-called commander of the foreign terrorist battalion of ISIS in Kirkuk (north), called “Abu Bukhari.”

The matter was carried out by “a precise intelligence operation and continuous follow-up carried out by the units of the Counter-Terrorism Service in coordination with the Asayish Operations Department of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

The arrest took place at a time when army aviation was able to destroy two guest houses for ISIS terrorist gangs in Salah al-Din Governorate (center).

Proactive process

Security expert, Mukhled Hazem Al-Darb, describes the arrest of the foreign battalion commander as “a successful and qualitative pre-emptive operation that adds another success to the work of the security services.”

The trail explains some details of the operation, including that this foreigner is of Uzbek nationality, and he was reached after obtaining information, some of which was from previously arrested elements and leaders.

Regarding his presence in Kirkuk, he points out that the cities of Kirkuk, Salah al-Din, and Diyala are “the area where ISIS moves due to a political imbalance in this region.”

This intelligence work, according to the Iraqi expert, depends on accumulated information obtained from other operations, and the successful operation is the result of continuous work and monitoring by the security services, especially the Counter-Terrorism Service, with sometimes cooperation with the international coalition forces to combat ISIS in monitoring and following up on these threads. Gangs are even off limits.

Lone wolves

In an interview with the Emirati newspaper The National on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani said that ISIS has become weak and poses little threat to security, in the context of his talk that his country no longer needs the presence of foreign combat forces.

In this regard, Mukhlid Al-Darb says that the terrorist organization’s current presence is limited to cells operating under a “lone wolf” system, in a decentralized manner in fighting, and that intensifying strikes is one of its goals to thwart any pre-emptive operations that these sleeper cells seek to carry out.

“Lone wolves” is a term that appeared with the expansion of terrorist operations in the world, and it means that a person carries out a terrorist act in his personal capacity, influenced by the doctrine and ideas of a terrorist organization, but without necessarily being one of its members or receiving direct support from it.

Positive development

Political analyst, Yassin Aziz, praises the cooperation between the central federal security services and the counter-terrorism services in the Iraqi Kurdistan region (administered by the autonomous regime in the north of the country), which contributed to the success of the Kirkuk operation.

He says in this regard: “Any positive development in the field of intelligence and security coordination between specialized institutions between the region and the federal side leads to positive results and achievement on the ground,” stressing that this type of intelligence operations leads to the weakening of ISIS, and increases the collection of information about its remaining cells.

There are some economic and political crises between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, especially regarding the distribution of the budget and oil revenues, but there are efforts by the government to resolve them and they do not reflect on cooperation in combating terrorism.