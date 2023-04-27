The Narcotics Control Department of the Sharjah Police carried out two specific security operations in cooperation with the police services in the country, and succeeded in overthrowing the “black bags” gang and another gang that included 24 accused from Arab and Asian countries, and they were found in possession of 120 kilograms of narcotic hashish and three million Captagon pills. Narcotics, with a market value of more than 23.5 million dirhams.

The director of the department, Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al-Assam, said that the first case summarized the availability of information with the anti-drug agencies that a number of people of Asian nationality possess a quantity of narcotic pills, which they plan to promote among a group of people, in cooperation with another who is outside the country.

In light of this information, the anti-drug agencies began their operations to monitor the suspects and set up a tight ambush to arrest them and their accomplices, in cooperation and coordination between the joint federal teams represented by the Dubai Police General Command and the Ajman Police General Command.

At zero hour, all the gang members present in the country were arrested, one after the other, and it became clear from the inferences that the suspects receive their instructions from another who lives outside the country, where they work according to his directives and plans to promote narcotic pills and drugs, and begin to store them in the various emirates of the country. In preparation for its promotion, the team was able to seize and seize the narcotic drugs that they were hiding in one of the containers, which were seized in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, and contained three million tablets of the anesthetic Captagon.

He added that during that, another team was working to monitor another group of gang formation active in the possession and promotion of marijuana, where coordination and distribution of the security effort took place in order to achieve the seizure of the two gangs in a record time, as the operation resulted in the seizure of 120 kilograms of marijuana in cooperation with the General Command. Ajman Police.

He pointed out that by confronting the defendants, they confessed to storing narcotic substances to promote them, and accordingly, the accused and the seized items were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures.

Al-Assam stressed that the success of the two operations is the fruit of the continuous cooperation between the anti-drug agencies in the country, and their readiness to deal with all drug issues and the possibility of detecting them in record time, due to the highly skilled trained personnel.

He pointed out that the Sharjah Police has the technical and field capabilities to deal with more than one case at the same time, as drugs are among the issues that need extreme accuracy and continuous follow-up. For the security and stability of society, praising the importance of coordination and cooperation with various police agencies at the state level to reduce this scourge that threatens the security of societies.

Sharjah Police called on community members to cooperate in protecting society, especially young people, from falling into the clutches of drugs, by reporting to the number 8004654, or via the following e-mail: [email protected] in the event that they monitor any suspected case.