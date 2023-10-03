The founder of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, is in serious trouble.

The construction magnate who once became China’s richest man and penetrated the highest echelons of power in the Asian nation is now under police surveillance at an unknown location for alleged financial crimes.

The 64-year-old billionaire – who heads the most indebted real estate company in the world – had been missing for several weeks.

This Thursday, Evergrande published a statement stating that Hui “has been subjected to mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicions of illegal crimes,” without providing further details.

As Evergrande’s deep financial crisis worsens, the company’s stock trading remains suspended until further notice.

Evergrande, once the world’s most valuable real estate developer, is at the center of a real estate crisis that threatens the world’s second-largest economy..

With more than $300 billion in debt, the company has been struggling to find funds to stay afloat.

Who is Hui Ka Yan?

Hui, also known as Xu Jiayin, was born in a village in Henan province in 1958.

The son of a woodcutter, he lost his mother when he was eight months old and was raised by his father and his grandmother, who sold homemade vinegar.

In a 2017 speech, Hui said that during his childhood he ate mainly sweet potato and bread.

“At that time, my greatest wish was to leave the countryside, find a job and be able to eat better,” said the businessman.

In his youth, Hui worked at a steel company in southern China, where he rose through the ranks to become general manager of the plant.

In 1992 he left his job and moved to Shenzhen – the fishing village next to Hong Kong that ended up becoming the “Chinese Silicon Valley” – to try his luck as a salesman in a steel conglomerate and little by little he developed his career in a state company.

It was the same year that Deng Xiaoping (promoter of the pro-market reforms that earned him the nickname “the architect of modern China”) visited Shenzhen, promoting the entrepreneurial spirit in what would be the first city with an economic zone. special of the country.

This is how in 1996 Hui founded Evergrande in Shenzhen, a company dedicated to the massive construction of homes.

Such was the success of the real estate company that in 2008 the firm went public in Hong Kong and in 2017 the real estate magnate became the richest man in China, according to Forbes magazine.

Along the way, Hui expanded his investments into other sectors. He bought a football team (Guangzhou Evergrande) and invested in electric vehicles, bottled water, tourism and other industries.

The businessman not only became famous in the country for his fortune, but also for leading an ostentatious lifestyle.

The local press characterizes him as the representative of a new generation of Chinese businessmen who, unlike their predecessors, had no problem showing their wealth.

His political connections

Hui has been a member of the Chinese Communist Party for more than three decades and has not missed opportunities to express his political loyalty.

“Without the reform and opening of the country, Evergrande would not be what it is today,” the businessman said a few years ago in a speech reported by Agence France-Presse.

“Everything about Evergrande is given by the Party, the State and society,” he added.

In 2008, he was elected to participate in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an elite group composed of government officials and the most important representatives of the business world.

A member of the CPPCC’s elite 300-member standing committee since 2013, Hui cultivated a close relationship with the government, a key link that would have allowed him to rise amid China’s real estate boom.

The fall of Evergrande

Founded in 1996, Evergrande fueled its growth through heavy debt. Not in vain did they call Hui the “king of debts.”

When the company failed to meet its trade commitments in 2021, it sent shockwaves through global financial markets, as the real estate sector accounts for nearly a quarter of China’s economy.

It quickly became an icon of the deep real estate crisis that threatens the Chinese economy.

With a gigantic debt on its back, the company has been trying to raise cash through the sale of assets and shares to pay suppliers and creditors.

Although it owes money to lenders outside the country, most of Evergrande’s debt is held by ordinary Chinese citizens, many of whom have invested in unfinished homes.

The company is being managed by a “risk management committee” dominated by state officials who are trying to avoid a total collapse through a restructuring plan.

If this fails and Evergrande is unable to reach a new agreement with its creditors, it could face the end of all its operations.

For now, the police control under which Hui, who remains president of Evergrande, is only fueling fears that the firm’s restructuring will not work and its disappearance will end up being inevitable.

