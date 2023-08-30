Death threats, family separation, harassment and attacks. That is the price that many ex-members pay for leaving the ranks of La Luz del Mundo. “Going out into the world,” the expression used in that religion to refer to those who abandon the faith, is one of the most difficult and painful steps for those who have spent their entire lives in worship. But it is also an opportunity to start over, to heal the wounds and to regain hope. The last installment of The Fall of the Apostlea podcast from EL PAÍS exclusively for Podimo, Follow the path of survivors of religious, economic and sexual abuse to discover that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. In contrast, darkness still surrounds Naasón Joaquín García, known as the apostle of Jesus Christ by his followers and sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison after becoming a confessed sexual predator. The final chapter of the story contains new secrets and surprises.

listen to the sixth and final episode starting August 30, here.

This podcast contains explicit information about sexual abuse and violence that may be difficult for some people. Discretion is advised.

credits

Script and research: Elías Camhaji, Almudena Barragán and Ana Paula Tovar

Narration: Elias Camhaji and Almudena Barragan

Production: Ana Paula Tovar

sound design: Daniel Gutierrez

Edition: Ana Ribera

Address: Silvia Cruz Lapena

