Human trafficking. Child sexual abuse. Rape. Production of child pornography. Those were just some of the accusations Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican church La Luz del Mundo, faced in California. Behind the judicial scandal are the testimonies of the women who raised their voices against him for the first time and who risked everything to seek justice. In Las doncellas, the third installment of the fall of the apostle, the podcast delves into the stories of those who were selected by the leadership of the organization to fulfill all the wishes of the so-called “servant of God”, tells how the largest criminal case was built against a Mexican minister of worship and unravels how the machinery of exploitation behind the abuses. This episode, produced exclusively by EL PAÍS for Podimo, contains explicit accounts of sexual violence. Discretion is advised.

listen to the third episode starting July 19, here. There will be a new installment every two weeks.

credits

Script and research: Elías Camhaji, Almudena Barragán and Ana Paula Tovar

Narration: Elias Camhaji and Almudena Barragan

Production: Ana Paula Tovar

sound design: Daniel Gutierrez

Edition: Ana Ribera

Address: Silvia Cruz Lapena

