It was May 15, 2019 and everything was ready for the big day. The Navy Symphony Orchestra was tuning its instruments and the most distinguished guests were preparing to see the show. In the presidential box of the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Naasón Joaquín García, leader of La Luz del Mundo, beamed before the gaze of ambassadors, politicians and his closest followers. That party was celebrating his 50th birthday. He was the person everyone had come to fete. A day later the scandal broke. The first tribute to a religious leader in the country’s highest cultural venue embarrassed Mexican politics, unaware that this was only the beginning of an earthquake that would shake the foundations of one of the most powerful churches in Latin America. In a matter of days, the story took a completely unexpected turn, which ended with Naason behind bars.

the fall of the apostle, an EL PAÍS podcast exclusively for Podimo, analyzes the church’s extensive political connections and a vast empire built on faith in Mexico, the US and Latin America. It is also the story of those who have raised their voices and have sacrificed everything in search of justice.

Listen to the first episode starting June 21, here. There will be a new installment every two weeks.

credits

Script and research: Elías Camhaji, Almudena Barragán and Ana Paula Tovar

Narration: Elias Camhaji and Almudena Barragan

Production: Ana Paula Tovar

sound design: Daniel Gutierrez

Edition: Ana Ribera

Address: Silvia Cruz Lapena

