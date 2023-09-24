The Fall of Sweden | The road collapse was the sum of heavy rains, construction and quicksand, according to an expert – something similar in Finland would be unlikely

The cause of the highway collapse north of Gothenburg was probably quicksand, which caused a landslide.

Finland the soil is not as susceptible to a similar collapse as occurred in western Sweden at the weekendsays a geoexpert from the Norwegian Railways Agency Panu Tolla.

On the night before Saturday, part of the highway collapsed north of Gothenburg. Several cars and a bus had time to collapse before the traffic could be stopped. Three people received injuries that required hospital treatment, but no one was seriously injured.

According to Tolla, it is very likely that the cause of the collapse was the so-called running clay in the soil, which started moving and caused the landslide.

“It is clay that was once formed by sedimentation. A substance has been released from the ice that has settled to the bottom in the very salty sea,” Tolla tells STT.

“Then, over time, it has surfaced from there.”

When the salt content of such clay soil gradually decreases, the bonds of the clay begin to weaken. According to Tolla, the running clay formed in this way is in a delicate state.

“When it is properly disturbed, the clay really turns into a runny form.”

This is exactly what probably happened in Sweden. The collapse site is located on a slope, the upper part of which has been a construction site for a long time. In addition, there has been a lot of rain in the area recently.

All these factors together have been able to cause the soil to be disturbed and the quicksand to move.

An aerial view of the collapsed E6 highway in Stenungsund, Sweden on Saturday morning.

According to Tolla the phenomenon is not at all unusual in western Sweden and also in Norway. Landslides caused by quicksand have, for example, damaged residential areas in the western neighbours.

However, Tolla does not remember a single similar incident in Finland, where, for example, a road that had been completed and was in use collapsed.

“Finnish soil does not have the same sensitive clay as in Norway and western Sweden,” says Tolla.

There are also weak clay soils in Finland, especially on the south coast and in the southwestern parts of the country. According to Tolla, the biggest landslide risk in Finland is related to certain clay slopes of river banks, where erosion naturally occurs.

“When you build in them, you have to be really careful to make the foundations without crushing the place,” says Tolla.

“It is during the construction phase that small collapses happen in Finland from time to time. However, the situations have been brought under control before the construction is completed.”

In addition, there is an older road and construction stock in Finland, which was once built more based on experience than by actually studying the soil. The oldest such objects are two hundred years old.

“If conditions start to change in these places, they have their own risks,” says Tolla.

“At the Finnish Railways Agency, we constantly try to monitor and analyze the situation so that the matter can be kept under control. I think we have succeeded because collapses have happened very rarely.”