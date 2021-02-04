“Gaby: my partner and attorney in the United States is ‘Polo’ Carrena (I’ll give you the name so that you know from now on)”. This is how the header of an email that the drug lawyer Carlos Salvatore (61) sent, on December 13, 2011, to Gabriela, an employee of his study.

The message deals with the purchase of a Volkswagen Vento and it asks which company will be used to acquire it. It might seem like a small thing, but the truth is that the email is one of the evidence that led to the arrest of Leopoldo “Polo” Carrena (63) on Monday in an important department of the city of Mar del Plata.

In reality, the Antiterrorist Unit of the Airport Security Police (PSA) arrested Carrena in the street: luck made the man spending the night at his girlfriend’s, Carolina Ramasco, who has an apartment in the same building as him but whose unit did not have a search warrant. So they couldn’t go in looking for him and had to wait for him to come out.

Ramasco, who is a lawyer and was about to travel with him to Miami (where Carrena lives), appeared on Wednesday as his defender before the federal prosecutor of Chaco Federico Carniel, who questioned “Polo” via teleconference by 11 facts of money laundering of drug trafficking.

The PSA operation was in Mar del Plata.

Carrena’s arrest request had been requested on Thursday, January 28, by Carniel in the framework of the blows that the Carbón Blanco case has been causing for eight years: three shipments for a total of 1,057 kilograms of cocaine that, between 2011 and 2012 They were destined for Spain and Portugal. The drugs had been camouflaged in bags of charcoal packed in the Chaco town of Quitilipi and part of the shipment was seized here.

The Justice has already managed to convict the drug traffickers, also the launderers, and has just sent the customs officers who collaborated to get the drug out of the country to trial. Carrena was the missing big fish, someone who was investigated without making waves with extradition requests to the United States, where he was based a decade ago.

“We let the plant ripen and it turned out well,” he confided to Clarion one of the investigators of the cause. According to this source, they learned that Carrena had traveled to Argentina in December to visit his family. It had never been detected before in the country. “As he was about to travel to Madrid and then return to Miami, we decided to act. If we had asked for the extradition we would not see him again,” the source congratulated.

“Polo” Carrena lived in Miami. He came to Mar del Plata to visit his girlfriend, who is now his lawyer.

Why in the middle of a case as huge as Carbón Blanco Carrena is the big shot that was covered? All the sources consulted coincide: “Polo” was the financial mastermind of the Salvatore clan. And Carlos Salvatore was not one of the bunch. For many, he was the largest Argentine narco until in 2018, due to his heart conditions, he died. In all, he was charged with some nine drug shipments to Europe for about five tons of cocaine.

“Polo” was the one who handled his drug money abroad. “He was not a mere figurehead. He had powers to manage and reinvest the money that Salvatore sent to the United States. He has more than 17 companies in his name in the United States, “he explained to Clarion the prosecutor Carniel.

“Polo was in everything:” He invested the money there, but faced with the risk that something would happen, that the investments would be discovered, he was changing owners, creating companies. And he wasn’t just working with Salvatore, “Carniel added.

Drug attorney Carlos Salvatore died in 2018.

The very close relationship between Salvatore and Carrena is clearly seen in a series of emails they exchanged between August 22 and 25, 2014. In the outbound message, Salvatore complains in very good terms of “Polo” a delay in a business that they were going to do together.

Carrena replies by expressing all her admiration: “I would like nothing more than to be by your side…. you vibrate very well, what you play you make it work, you have success ahead of you… and nothing better than all this to have a friend and partner “.

EMJ