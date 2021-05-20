On the left, material seized in the operation. On the right Javier Betancur, head of the criminal organization.

A patrol detains a man during one of the perimeter confinements of Madrid. It is a routine check. They review your documents and let you continue. After a few seconds, his mobile is thrown out the window and crashes on the asphalt. It is undone. Only a day later, the vehicle is in the scrap yard. The meeting with the agents had alerted the driver, Javier Betancur, alias The Miracles or The boss, 52, a Colombian cocaine trafficker “with paranoia about security,” as Inspector Tomás Santa María described today.

In Madrid, he lived as a middle-class citizen, without much luxury or ostentation, in an apartment in the Hortaleza district. He insisted that his subordinates not even speak on the phone at the wheel so that there would be no excuse for the police to fine them. In his hometown, Donmatías, he was the chief respected by all. He owned a large farm with horses and cattle and was in the process of expanding it with several more plots. If Pablo Escobar’s was called Naples, he had baptized his estate as Torino (Turin, in Italian). On April 28, he fell along with 39 other members of his gang for drug trafficking and human trafficking. During the last years he had forged in Madrid his great empire of telecoca.

In mid-2019, the agents of some police stations noticed a detail. They had arrested several Colombian citizens with small amounts of cocaine and in their documentation, a city of origin was constantly repeated: Donmatías, in the province of Antioquia, in Colombia. They were all very young, between 20 and 25 years old. It couldn’t be a coincidence. From there an investigation began that has ended with 11 people in jail, including the boss, and the seizure of more than two kilos of cocaine, 100,000 euros in cash, about 50 telephone terminals, nine vehicles and numerous jewelry and effects of value.

The network had 20 floors strategically spread throughout the city. One of them acted like call center and from there the orders were derived. As in a home delivery service, peeled, as delivery men are known, they traveled wherever the customer wanted. Usually on a motorcycle provided by the organization. “When the order was made at dawn, when the curfew was still in force, the network had several drivers from companies such as Uber who took them to the sites for a commission of 10 euros,” the inspector Santa María has detailed.

The restrictions of the pandemic have favored the successful business of El Milagros, which is estimated to have been active for a decade. The soldiers were able to distribute up to 16 kilos of cocaine a week. They then sent the money to Donmatías through small cash receipts of less than 1,500 euros. It is estimated that in these 10 years more than 50 million euros have been sent to Colombia.

Recruited at the La Española bar

The employment office to recruit this army of peeled it was thousands of kilometers from the streets of Madrid. At the La Española bar, in Donmatías. There, the achievers deceived dozens of young people with an uncertain future with promises of work in Spain. The kids acquired supposed debts that never disappeared and kept them tied to the criminal network under the pretext that they had to reimburse the plane ticket, accommodation and meals in Madrid, or marriages with Spanish women in order to remain in the country.

The police have closely followed in the footsteps of this organization for two years. On April 28, 200 agents ended the investigations with the arrest of their members and the search of a dozen homes. At the patron’s house in Madrid they discovered a lot of documentation and also numerous annotations from the gang leader. “He pointed it all out so from there we have obtained information and there may be more arrests,” Santa María specified. The chief only communicated with his four lieutenants, he had no relationship with the soldiers in his organization. Almost a year ago the police already dismantled one of the arms of this network that served more than 2,000 clients.

To carry out the investigation, four protected witnesses who were being held in the drug trafficking network against their will have been essential. “Fear is free and many did not want to cooperate for fear that they would do something to their families in Colombia, but we want to thank the courage of these four people who are now under protection,” said the inspector. These four people have received another identity and are supported by an NGO.

The operation should have come to an end at the beginning of the year, when the agents calculated that El Milagros would return to Madrid from his Christmas holidays at home, but the boss decided to extend his stay in Colombia. Betancur, who arrived in Spain three decades ago, has already been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Now he awaits in prison the decision of a judge on his future. Far from the horses of his Torino farm.

