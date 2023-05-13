Dante Mossi, outgoing president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Orlando Barria (EFE)

The Honduran Dante Mossi has not been re-elected as president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) this Friday in the Dominican Republic, where the governors of the bank held an assembly to discuss, among other issues, the continuity of the official for five more years in The charge. The decision has been especially celebrated by opponents of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who point to Mossi as “the main financier of the dictatorship” in Nicaragua.

“Mossi’s non-reelection is definitely an important triumph for the Nicaraguan cause, because the dictatorship loses an important ally in obtaining resources,” Juan Sebastián Chamorro, a Nicaraguan economist and exiled political prisoner, told EL PAÍS. “However, it is important that this change in president leads to a change in the allocation of resources by CABEI. A policy change is needed for the bank to realign its actions, based on what was originally designed. We still have to make sure that the bank will not continue to finance the dictatorship as discretionally as it has done.”

Since weeks before the appointment of the governors in the Dominican Republic, Mossi’s continuity in the presidency of CABEI was torpedoed by a torpedo of criticism for the financial support during his tenure of authoritarian governments of the isthmus, which have violated human rights. Also due to the opacity in the management of resources and the increase in the bank’s administrative expenses.

In the last five years, CABEI has financed the Nicaraguan regime with 3,513 million dollars, which represents the annual budget of the State. As a result of the human rights violations in 2018, the Ortega-Murillos have suffered international isolation and a battery of international sanctions that includes the freezing of loans from other multilaterals, such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank ( BM). However, Mossi has ignored this and boasted of his relationship with the presidential couple, accused by a group of United Nations experts of committing crimes against humanity.

“The dictatorship must continue to be isolated. Financing channels must be closed. So the incidence towards CABEI does not end here. Mossi assured 3,500 million to the dictatorship. We must ensure that the bank, under its new president, acts under standards of respect for human rights,” insisted Félix Maradiaga, also an exiled political prisoner.

The former president of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla celebrated the decision of the CABEI governors. She affirms that the bank, under Mossi’s tutelage, had become a “preferred international partner of the dictatorship that badly governs Nicaragua.”

“Excessive financing was given that allowed the Ortega-Murillo regime to sustain itself and also have resources that did not have adequate control mechanisms for its execution. In this way, as a Central American citizen, I celebrate this decision not to re-elect the current president of CABEI. We are at a time when CABEI requires a capital increase to help the countries of the region, but with guarantees of serious and effective governance. A CABEI is required without blind political alliances with regimes like Nicaragua’s. The current president evidently did not guarantee these types of conditions,” Chinchilla said.

Three more months in office

Mossi will remain in office for three more months, until next November, when the CABEI presidents and authorities should already have a replacement. When presenting the opening words of the LXIII Board of Governors, Mossi proposed creating a CABEI Group, in the same way that there is a World Bank Group, so that countries could leverage their loans, taking advantage of the Bank’s good credit rating. He also raised requesting a new capital increase and, although he did not mention it directly, he sought to be reelected.

Although they have not revealed which countries opposed Mossi’s continuation, Eduardo Trejos Lalli, former director of CABEI and until May 2022 representative of Costa Rica in the financial institution, told EL PAÍS that there were three aspects in the assembly of governors: “There were a sector that was promoting his re-election. I don’t know who they are, but I can imagine them. The other sector was totally against the continuity of Mossi. What’s more, they were trying to get him immediately removed so he wouldn’t continue doing damage within the bank. and the other side that informed Mossi that he was no longer going to be president when he finished his term. Other information that I have was that they also asked for a three-month advance of his departure and that was the one that, apparently, prevailed in the end ”.

Trejos maintained that against Mossi he also played against the bank’s indicators that under his management plummeted. “That is why we, various directors, responsibly assumed the task of informing our Governors a year ago that the bank was not on the right track. And that strict measures had to be taken to improve. From there, probably, came Mossi’s need to try to promote capitalization, but in the current conditions in which the bank is, until it is fixed, it is like throwing water into a basket, ”explains Trejos.

On March 16 of this year, during a debate convened by the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington, Mossi said that in order to finance the Ortega and Murillo regime “its policies don’t matter” if the money is reaching citizens with basic needs, the which the projects are directed. “That’s what we focus on, so we put politics aside,” the official said. In addition, he stressed that CABEI does not give “checks to Daniel Ortega”, but rather does them in projects and development plans, such as access to basic services, hospitals and roads. “We work for Nicaragua, not for the president (Ortega),” Mossi said.

However, Trejos maintains that CABEI had been characterized for decades by generating long-term development projects and at a good rate. “Projects that really have a profound impact on the Central American region, which requires both ports, airports, highways, hospitals… Very important infrastructure that changes the dynamics of a country if they are done correctly. And one of the worst experiences we have is that President Mossi decided to create different mechanisms to finance the countries’ current spending. And that is not really the historical conception that we had within the bank”, explains Trejos.

