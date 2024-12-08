Russia, which protected the Syrian dictator for years, may lose its position and influence in the Middle East
Russian military bloggers acknowledge that the two military bases they have in Syria could disappear
Russia’s war effort in Ukraine has neglected Moscow’s aid to the Bashar al Assad regime, whose fall represents yet another failure of its foreign policy for the Kremlin. The offensive of Russian forces in Syria was a blow of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#fall #Assad #hard #blow #Putin #weakened #war #Ukraine
Leave a Reply