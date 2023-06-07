Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 10:28 p.m.



| Updated 10:37 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Seventy-three students, their relatives and close friends were summoned this Tuesday to celebrate the graduation of groups III and IV of the promotion in the Auditorium of the University of Murcia, on the Campus de la Merced.

The event, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., had not yet started when a plate in the false ceiling of the Auditorium gave way and fell thunderously on the stage. At that time, around 6:10 p.m., the details were being finalized to start the celebration of the ceremony, but, fortunately, there was no one on stage at that time and there was no personal injury.

The early risers in attendance had already made an appearance in the room, with which the rapid reaction of the UMU technical and organizational team, led by the Vice Chancellor for Students, Alicia Rubio, allowed all those present to be evacuated from the Auditorium. to try to avoid any risk.



The Vice Chancellor for Students, Alicia Rubio, together with a colleague, are working to organize the event.



FV







After the pertinent negotiations with the Murcia City Council, Rubio obtained the transfer of the Teatro Circo to carry out the act as planned. The speed of the technicians and employees of the Teatro Circo also allowed the ceremony to start barely an hour late and to take place without further incident.



The event was finally held at the Teatro Circo.



FV







Sources from the University of Murcia advanced on Tuesday night that the institution’s technicians will review the installation this Wednesday to verify what has been the cause of the collapse of part of the false ceiling, if it is a structural problem or of what kind, and, Once evaluated, try to correct it to guarantee the safety of users, prevent it from happening again and causing more serious consequences.