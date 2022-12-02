Despite the win against Costa Rica, Germany was eliminated for the second time in a row -and for the second time in history- in the group stage of the World Cup. Our Berlin correspondent Thomas Sparrow tells us how the removal was received in Germany.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

“A fall into the abyss.” “A debacle.” “A deep shock.” This is how some German media described the surprise elimination of the German team from the World Cup in Qatar in the first round.

The four goals against Costa Rica were useless. The hard-fought draw against Spain in the previous game was useless. The historical weight of the four-time champion was useless.

The memories of the triumph in the 2014 World Cup, presented on television the previous days, with the hope that the “spirit” of Brazil would move to the Qatari desert, as the commentators said, did not help either.

But little remains of that World Cup. Only four players – Neuer, Müller, Götze and Ginter – were on the current roster. Hansi Flick, the coach since 2021, was then Joachim Löw’s assistant, but in Qatar he did not achieve the same efficiency as his predecessor in Brazil.

In fact, more than the spirit of 2014, what seems to have dominated are the ghosts of 2018.

In Russia, Germany was eliminated for the first time in its history in the first round, after losing to Mexico and South Korea. It was even a more surprising blow than now.

Germany came to Russia as the reigning champion. A champion who in 2014 had even had the luxury of thrashing Brazil 7-1 at home.

German midfielder Kai Havertz laments during the game against Costa Rica on December 1, 2022, which sealed Germany’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. © KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Since the debacle in Russia, Germany has not been able to recover. Even in the Euro Cup last year, the team was eliminated in the round of 16.

“Since 2018 we are in a difficult phase,” Oliver Bierhoff, former player and now sports director of the German Football Association, recently explained. “And during this time, we didn’t manage to move forward emotionally and evenly,” he added.

lack of efficiency

Perhaps the word “uniform” explains a good part of the current problem.

While the team in Brazil functioned with precision, with players who knew each other almost by heart, Hansi Flick hasn’t achieved the same consistency, effectiveness and cohesion since taking over.

The coach, for example, tested 12 defensive duos in 17 games. In Qatar, their defenders had communication problems and made costly mistakes. That instability was noticeable. Japan took advantage of the flaws and won. Costa Rica took advantage of them too and narrowly caused an even bigger drop.

Elimination was not decided today

Above, a classic nine was missing and the forwards did not fully engage either. It is true that Germany missed the injured Timo Werner and Marco Reus, but those who played did not take advantage of the opportunities to consolidate the results.

Germany, for example, lost to Japan despite having 74 percent possession and have made 26 shots on target.

“The elimination was not decided today,” Flick said after the match against Costa Rica. “It was the 20 minutes against Japan. And also against Spain we could have won”.

“We were not efficient in this tournament,” said the coach.

The uncertain future of the selection

All these issues are already part of the debate on the problems that led to the fall in Qatar and on the course that the four-time champion should take from now on.

It is enough to open the newspapers the day after the elimination to see all kinds of arguments about whether Germany has ceased to be a great soccer nation.

“Once upon a time there was a team that won four World Cups and three Euro Cups,” commented the tabloid’Bild’.

The daily ‘Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung‘, For his part, he wrote: “The return to the world top is just an illusion.”

And the sports publication’kicker‘ described the team as “increasingly outdated on the international scene”.

For now, the truth is that there are more questions than answers.

It is already being discussed whether the coach should continue, if figures like Thomas Müller are about to retire and what responsibility Bierhoff has as sports director.







18:08 Graphic composition showing the Japanese players celebrating the victory against Spain and two players from the German team consoling themselves after the elimination. © Paul Childs / Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

It is clear that all is not lost and Germany can recover its important place thanks to young players like Youssoufa Moukoko and Jamal Musiala.

The latter was even described as “the Messi of the future” by Lothar Matthäus, a reference in Germany and world champion in 1990.

There is pressure for the team to improve and to do so soon, especially since Germany will host the next Euro Cup, in 2024. A debacle at home is something that everyone wants to avoid.

For now, however, what reigns in Germany after the elimination in Qatar is sadness and disappointment.

“The disappointment is obviously huge,” Flick said. “And now we have to process it.”