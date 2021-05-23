At least 12 people died in the fall of a cable car this Sunday in the Piedmontese town of Stresa, in northern Italy, according to an interim assessment by rescue teams. A report revealed that two seriously injured children were taken to hospital.

The fall of a cable car cabin would have left at least 12 fatalities this Sunday, May 23, in Stresa, located in Piedmont, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy.

“The number of victims has worsened to 12 dead. An assessment that, unfortunately, could evolve again,” said the fire department on its Twitter account.

Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said a total of 15 people were believed to be on the cable car at the time of the fall, although the exact number of travelers is not known with certainty. It also reported that two children were in serious condition and had been transferred to a hospital in Turin.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his condolences to the families of the victims: “with a particular thought about seriously injured children and their families.”

For his part, Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said that rescue efforts, which involved the deployment of three helicopters on the mountainside, were continuing.

The accident occurred around 12:30 local time, 100 meters from the summit station, according to a press release from the Ministry of Infrastructure. This would have been produced by a break in a cable in the highest part of the route, causing the cabin to fall.

Images from the fire department show debris from the cabin, falling into a wooded area whose steep slope makes access difficult. The cable car, popular with tourists, connects the town of Stresa with Mount Mottarone in 20 minutes. This climb culminates at an altitude of almost 1,500 meters and offers a spectacular view of Lake Maggiore and the Alps.

The cable car was closed between 2014 and 2016 for maintenance work. This remained closed during the harshest months of the coronavirus pandemic and had been opened a few days ago.

With AFP and AP