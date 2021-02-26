Empty hammock area on the beach in Benidorm, on August 1. Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

The pandemic has devastated tourism, one of the sectors with the most weight in the Spanish economy. Without mobility, there is no business. And that translates into a high bill for their listed companies: Meliá (-596 million) and NH (-437 million) lost just over 1,000 million in 2020; technology company Amadeus, which offers digital solutions for the travel industry, lost 625 million; and in the airline sector, IAG registered record red numbers (-6,923 million) and Aena almost -127 million.

The collapse of the tourism sector has been felt in all parameters. Last year slightly less than 19 million foreign visitors arrived in Spain (-77%), a figure that is only comparable to the figures from the late sixties. Air traffic plummeted to 76 million (-72.4%), at 1990 levels. And to this we must add the drop in the turnover of the firms in the sector: the hospitality industry fell by 52.7%, according to the INE, while accommodation suffered a loss of 76%.

These numbers match perfectly with the panorama drawn by the accounts presented this week by the listed companies in the sector in Spain. In the group of tourist firms, the decrease in billing stands at 66%. The drop in eDreams stands out, whose business plummeted almost 82%, while Aena was the one that best withstood the turbulence (-50%). Also below average is Amadeus, with a loss of 61% of its turnover.

Among hotel companies, Meliá and NH went from earning 113 million and 90 million to losing 596 million and 437 million, respectively. And that despite tightening the belt during the year, with a good part of the hotel plant closed tight since the middle of last March. Or only with temporary openings in part of its establishments in summer.

Ramón Aragonés, CEO of NH Hotel Group, pointed out that 2020, within the bad, has managed to save: “The effort in management and cost containment has allowed us to resist in the worst year in our history. We have taken all the necessary measures to get here, and we will continue to apply whatever is necessary until we overcome the current situation. Preserving liquidity and controlling spending remain the foundation of our strategy ”.

Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá, stated in the same vein, when presenting accounts marked by red numbers: “The 2020 results show us how, despite the significant loss in value produced, we have managed to mitigate the worst impacts of the pandemic, both financially, operational and personal ”.

That for the part of the listed companies, which are obliged to present their accounts. The rest of the hotel companies, who always present their results with great pomp —generally they do so in Fitur—, have preferred to remain silent and remain in the background this year. Neither Palladium, nor Iberostar, nor Eurostars, among others, have published their numbers. There are some exceptions, such as Riu, which has not presented its accounts but has taken stock of the year. Or Barceló, which among the unlisted is one of those that has communicated the blow of the pandemic on its business: in 2020 it lost 137 million, compared to the previous year’s earnings of 180 million.