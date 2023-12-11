In the midst of the pandemic, long before Russia invaded Ukraine and the price compass completely demagnetized itself, the rebound in raw materials (energy and non-energy) was one of the first indicators that the long The era of low inflation and negative interest rates was beginning to come to an end. Consumption was still limping and salaries were giving few alarm signals, but the first voices were already appearing asking central banks to anticipate an increase in the price of money that until then no one had in mind.

Today, barely three years later, it is once again raw materials that are ahead of the change in trend in European price indices. Since mid-September, the world's main commodity indicator, the Bloomberg Commodity Index, falls almost 10%. In a year and a half, the drop exceeds 25%. The big headache for households, governments and central banks has become the main fuel for disinflation, with energy – and, particularly, oil and gas – at the forefront. And the one that suggests that the rate cut will be earlier and faster than ever anticipated: the latest CPI readings in the main euro countries (France, Germany, Spain…) attest to this.

More information

The reasons behind this notable relaxation in the price of basic products are varied, almost as many as there are raw materials: from better grain harvests in food powerhouses like Brazil to weak Asian demand or a growing tension in supply chains and the transport by sea, another of the great bottlenecks in the worst days of last year.

In the case of energy, the group of products that weighs the most in the index—oil is around 16%; natural gas, 7%; and diesel and gasoline, more than 2% each—the moderation has to do both with the normalization of the situation with respect to the highest point of the Russian crises and with the cooling of economic expectations as the price rose. price of money. A factor that, according to Ole Hansenhead of commodity strategy at the Danish bank Saxo Bank, is also affecting the market for industrial minerals and metals, another important item in the basket.

The price of raw materials has always been one of the most prominent ingredients in the inflationary cocktail. In recent times, however, its importance has more than multiplied. Largely because a geopolitics subscribed to the maelstrom has triggered its volatility to unknown levels. But also because, in a very globalized economy, what happens in a copper mine, in an oil well thousands of kilometers away or in the headquarters of a large trader of basic products has more influence than ever on the ability of families to make ends meet in the largest importing countries. A group in which both the European Union and Spain occupy a prominent place.

More information

“With a barrel of crude oil at around $80, or even below, as now, inflation continues to be drained quite significantly,” he points out. Maria Romero, managing partner of Economics at International Financial Analysts (AFI), who remembers the reverberations of crude oil on the rest of goods and services. “Moderation is happening faster than thought, both in energy and food, which are two key elements. There are fewer and fewer costs that put upward pressure on the CPI.”

The landing in the price of metals, another important subgroup, responds rather to the relative weakness of the Chinese economic cycle, with the once powerful construction sector “asleep,” in the words of Romero. “The lower demand is deflating them; and that is helping, a lot,” recalls the head of Economics at AFI. Steel, an essential material in countless processes, has even returned in recent weeks to the levels of 2020, the year of confinement. And iron and aluminum have lost almost half their value compared to their peak, in the summer of 2021 and winter 2022, respectively.

Gold at highs; the greenback, weaker

There are also two reasons that suggest that the real fall in raw materials is even greater than what the Bloomberg index indicates. The first is the high weight of gold, which is trading in an area of ​​historical highs and which represents – attention – almost a fifth of the selective, but whose real weight is residual in household consumption: its use is restricted to some segments. from industry and jewelry; Otherwise (and above all) it is a store of value in perpetuity.

The second is exchange rate. The euro is exchanged today for 1.08 dollars and reached 1.1, far from 1.05 just two months ago and, above all, light years away from September 2022, when it lost parity by first time in two decades. The importance of the greenback on inflation is capital: except for natural gas, practically all the raw materials that Europe imports are quoted in that currency. Thus, the stronger the currency of the North American country, the more expensive the import bill from Spain and the rest of the neighboring countries will be. Another wind blowing in favor of a European disinflation that has only just begun.

“The environment has changed significantly in recent weeks, and commodities are being dragged down by the weak macro outlook and lack of OPEC+ coordination.” [el cartel petrolero]in a context of not so high energy needs,” he explains by phone. Francisco Quintana, director of investment strategy at the Dutch bank ING in Spain. “Inflation is falling so quickly that it is difficult for the Federal Reserve to justify not only new increases but the narrative of higher rates for longer that it has been sculpting in the last couple of months.” Your bet for 2024? A dollar that will continue to “loosen” and raw materials that will continue to show signs of weakness.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_