Apple’s results in the second quarter of the year – technically, the third quarter of the fiscal year in the US – met Wall Street’s expectations on Thursday, which partly remedied the sharp drop on Wednesday due to the US credit downgrade thanks to , among other factors, to data from Apple and another technology company, Amazon. The former reported profits today despite declining iPhone sales, although the strong performance of its flagship device in China has helped the company weather the global decline in the smartphone market. However, the drop in sales of the device has eclipsed the record revenue from services.

Apple has reported that sales between April and June fell 1.4% to $81.8 billion – its third consecutive year-on-year contraction – and earnings per share rose 5% to $1.26. This result has been significantly higher than the calculations of analysts, who expected a drop in income of 1.7%, to 81,690 million dollars, and 1.19 dollars per share.

IPhone sales however fell slightly below expectations, but the decline was offset by the burgeoning services segment around Apple TV+, as well as rising sales in China, growing 8% year-on-year. .

The results show that even the much-loved iPhone is also suffering from the general decline trend of smartphones. Qualcomm, the maker of chips for mobile devices and supplier of the iPhone, had sparked demand fears with its results on Wednesday, sending its shares tumbling ahead of Apple’s report.

It also didn’t help that the company had a shortage of new products hitting the market last quarter. The current quarter will be different, since the new iPhone 15 and the new Apple Watch will be presented during it.

Following the release of the earnings report, Apple shares fluctuated, rising briefly before falling back about 2%. At the close they had risen 47% in 2023, as part of a broader technology-led rally this year.

Apple’s spending on R&D also reached $22.61 billion so far this fiscal year, about $3.12 billion more than at this time last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview that the increase in R&D spending was partly due to work in generative artificial intelligence (AI), the same field that is driving spending in other big tech companies.

Both Apple and Amazon have been instrumental in driving the S&P 500 up this year, luring investors with their relatively long-lasting income streams and market dominance. But whether they will be able to make any further progress is in doubt given that they are trading at high multiples, facing headwinds in their core businesses and have limited direct exposure to AI, a key driver behind this year’s jump.

Interest rate sensitive technology stocks took a hit on Wednesday after Treasury yields soared following Fitch’s downgrade of US sovereign debt. A technology-led rally has added nearly $6 trillion in value to the S&P 500 index this year, but the sector has struggled to advance after falling within 5% of the Nasdaq 100’s all-time high last month, despite Better-than-expected reports from Google’s parent company Alphabet and Mark Zuckerberg’s empire Meta.

The behavior of Apple, whose revaluation of 47% in 2023 has made it the only company valued at more than three trillion dollars, will be key to knowing the direction of the sector and by extension of the stock market.

