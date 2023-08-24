A vendor distributes LP gas in Mexico City. Daniel Augusto (DARK ROOM)

Inflationary pressures continue to subside in Mexico. During the first 15 days of August, inflation in the country stood at 4.67%, a drop compared to the 4.79% with which it closed last July, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). . The result for the first half of August represents the lowest level of the price escalation since March 2021 and coincided with the previous market consensus, which anticipated inflation of 4.66%, at an annual rate. This drop in inflation was mainly sustained by the fall in the prices of oil and natural and domestic gas.

In the interior, core inflation —which determines the trajectory of general inflation in the medium and long term because it excludes volatile elements such as fuel and food— slowed to 6.21% from 6.52% in July. Within this index, merchandise prices increased 7.06%, while services presented an annual rate of 5.19%. The escalation of prices in this section has been one of the main concerns of the Bank of Mexico.

Non-core inflation during the first half of August stood at 0.13%, at the annual rate. In the interior, the agricultural item increased its price by 3.98%, with fruits and vegetables increasing by 8.66% and livestock foods rose by 0.20%. On the other hand, energy and tariffs authorized by the Government decreased their price by 3.13%. The downward pressures for annual energy inflation were concentrated in natural domestic gas (-34.08%) and LP domestic gas (-31.73%).

Banco Base’s director of analysis, Gabriela Siller, warned that Mexico still faces seasonal inflationary pressures explained in part by holiday spending, although domestic demand is also behind some of the most persistent price increases.

The tending slowdown in annual inflation in the country favors the expectation that the Bank of Mexico will maintain its interest rate at 11.25%, a record level to curb price growth. The inflation expectation for December 2023 remains at 4.6% per year. Mexico’s economy has performed better than expected, and the Ministry of Finance expects growth to be above 3% this year.

