The freight transport sector in the Region of Murcia is facing difficult times as it has suffered significantly from the collapse of exported fresh agricultural products, specifically the closing balance of last year leaves the movement to European countries of 2.7 million tons of fruit and vegetables compared to 3.1 million the previous year. This is an adjustment of 13.29%. In addition, this negative trend continues in the present 2023, since it decreases again. This was warned this Tuesday by the heads of the Regional Federation of Organizations of Transport Companies (Froet).

The sharp fall in tons exported from the Murcian countryside to other countries directly affects logistics companies, since this reduction translates in the same way into a proportional decrease in the operational fleet of trucks. This was highlighted by the president of Froet, Pedro Díaz, in an appearance together with the general secretary of the federation, Manuel Pérezcarro, in which they reported on the main issues of the sector that will be discussed in the general assembly that will take place on Thursday 1 June, when its annual awards will also be delivered.

So far this year, the trend has not only remained downward, but has even increased since, according to the data available up to the month of February, in January the volume exported fell by 11.56% in relation to the same month of 2022, and in February that drop increased to 16.64%. And it is that it follows a descending line maintained over time in terms of the volumes transported.

It must be taken into account that within the merchandise sector, of the 16,000 vehicles in the heavy vehicle fleet in the Region, more than 10,000 are refrigerated, which shows the direct dependence that logistics transport has on the agricultural sector, of fact “is sized and created to meet your most important needs.”

There are several circumstances that cause this situation, beyond certain specific meteorological circumstances, such as the rainy episodes that in 2022 fully affected the production of many crops or later, on the contrary, the absence of rainfall. In fact, in the first place, “the big problem we have in the Region is with water, given the uncertainty that it is creating for the farmers themselves when it comes to planting,” Díaz said.

Because there is a fear that farmers do not have enough water resources to produce due to cuts in the Tagus-Segura transfer, an “uncertainty” that affects agricultural activity when planning their campaigns. In addition, other issues such as the drop in sales to the United Kingdom due to ‘Brexit’ influence.

More expensive and lower consumption



Then there is the question of the prices of fresh products, with an increase that causes consumption to be lower, “which causes a drop in tons exported during these first months of 2023.” So there is obvious concern about the negative consequences that the sustained decline in fruit and vegetable exports by road is having on the sector.

Meanwhile, companies in the sector have not yet recovered economically due to cost increases that, although they have moderated in terms of fuel, continue to weigh down the losses generated last year, without forgetting that the rest of the chain components.

They ask the Community to offer help to young people to get the professional cané before a deficit of 1,500 drivers

Other problems that worry the transport companies and that will be exposed again in the assembly are also related to the lack of manpower. «This sector has been suffering from it for a long time. We are missing drivers and that is something that we are not able to reverse. In addition, the average age of the drivers we have is around 50 years. And this problem can even get worse, “said the president of Froet.

Pérezcarro insisted on this lack of professionals that the sector continues to suffer, for which he asks the regional government to grant aid to young people to obtain their truck and bus driver’s licenses and to expedite their request to launch the professional training cycle Road Transport Vehicle Driving Technician as a job opportunity. Currently, it is estimated that there are some 1,500 drivers missing in the Region of Murcia.

The federation’s general secretary also referred to the new challenges for transport. Among them, he cited the ecological transition on which he thinks that steps are not being taken in step between the real possibilities of electrification and technological and infrastructure development. For example, there is not enough infrastructure to be able to attend to electric vehicles, and even less to trucks, which are beginning to provide services. Finally, he asked for a harmonization of municipal ordinances before the implementation of low emission zones.