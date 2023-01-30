Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “Falcons” took the lead in the First Division at the end of the 19th round, which saw its victory over its guest Al-Orouba 2-1, to raise its score to 38 points, a point difference in front of Hatta, who retreated to the runner-up position after his absence from the scene of the round matches due to rest, while Dibba Al-Hisn remained third with 35 points. Despite losing to Al-Rams 1-2, Masfout clung to its fourth position with 32 points, by defeating Al-Taawun 1-0.

Al-Hamriya continued its series of positive results by winning the fourth in a row against its guest Masafi 1-0, compensating for its loss 1-2 against the same competitor in the second round, while the rest of the round matches saw Fujairah defeat Knights of Hispania 2-1, and Gulf FC beat City 1-0 And the positive tie was settled 2-2 in the matches of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Al-Dhaid, and Baynunah and Al-Arabi.

The Syrian international, Mardik Mardakian, the Al-Hamriya striker, imposed his stardom on the “19th round” after he scored his team’s only goal against Masafi 1-0, which is the second goal in a row for the 30-year-old Syrian striker, in his second match with Al-Hamriya after the first against Al-Taawoun 2-1 in “ Round 17», which was the match that witnessed his first official participation, as he entered as a substitute in the second session.

The total goals of the first league came close to crossing the barrier of 500 goals, after it reached 472 goals in 152 matches at the end of round 19, pending the “round 20” confrontations that start next Friday against the Knights of Hispania and Dibba Al-Hisn, and continue on Saturday with the Al-Rams and Baynunah match, while Sunday meets Al-Dhaid. And Baynunah, Al-Arabi and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, and ends Monday with Al-Orouba and Gulf FC matches, Hatta and Emirates, Masfout and Al-Hamriya, City and Fujairah.

Ranking of the leading teams

UAE 38 points

Hatta 37

Dibba Al Hisn 35

Masfout 32