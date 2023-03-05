Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Hatta, the “leader”, turned its deficit against its guest, Baynouna, with the goal of a valuable 2-1 victory, in the match that was held at Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium, at the end of “round 24”, of the first division, which witnessed a wide victory for the “third” Emirates team over The account of its guest, Dibba Al-Hisn, was the “runner-up”, with a score of 4-1, while Al-Fujairah defeated Gulf FC 3-1, and the tie was settled 1-1 in the confrontation between Al-Arabi and Masfout.

The “hurricane” waited until the second half, to compensate for its delay in front of its guest Baynouna, with the goal of Badr Al-Attas in the 43rd minute, to a valuable victory with two goals, the first by the signing of the Syrian “substitute” Muhammad Rihaniyya, who celebrated his “first” goals in the 75th minute, and the second by the Dutchman Michel Te Verde. In the 87th minute, Hatta raised his tally to 50 points, compared to 15 points for Baynunah (penultimate).

And at the Emirates Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, the “Falcons” decided to face the summit against its guest, Dibba Al-Hisn, with a wide victory 4-1, and the UAE players scored the five goals in the match, after the “Falcons” defender, Darlington, opened the scoring in the 37th minute, with a reverse goal by mistake. His team, for the owners of the land, to return to score a “quadruple”, by Anderson “two goals” in the 49th and 75th minutes, Ahmed Issa in the 48th minute, and “substitute” Fahd Barot 79, and the UAE raised its score to 44 points in third place, compared to 45 points for Dibba Al-Hisn. Runner-up.