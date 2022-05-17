Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Emirates Club team became the first to be relegated to the “First Division” by losing to its guest Al-Orouba 0-1 in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at the “Falcons” stadium in Ras Al Khaimah in the opening round of the 24th round of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

The Bahraini scored over Madin the only goal of the match for the Al-Orouba team, from a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, to stamp the relegation of the “Falcons” to the bottom of the standings in the amateur league after its balance froze at 10 points with two rounds remaining at the end of the league. To 17 points in the penultimate position, a point behind Al Dhafra 12, which lost in the same round against its guest Shabab Al Ahly 0-1.

The relegation to the “First League” represented the fourth in the history of the Emirates’ participation in the professional league at the end of the seasons 2009-2010, 2011-2012, 2018-2019, and the current season 2021-2022.

The journey of the Emirates’ posts in the professionals

2008-2009:-

2009-2010: penultimate place (14 points)

2010-2011:-

2011-2012: penultimate place «17 points»

2012-2013:-

2013-2014: 11th place (25 points)

2014-2015: 10th place (30 points)

2015-2016: 12th place (27 points)

2016-2017: 12th place (20 points)

2017-2018: the penultimate place «17 points» «Continue through the supplement»

2018-2019: penultimate place «18 points»

2019- 2020:-

2020- 2021:-

2021-2022: Last place at the end of Round 24