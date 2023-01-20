Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “Falcons” snatched the first division title “temporarily”, by defeating its host City 4-0, in the match that brought the two teams together at Al-Nasr Club Stadium, in the opening of the “18th round”, which “Saturday” will witness the matches of Rams and Fujairah, Al-Urouba and Hatta, Masafi. Al-Taawon, Knights of Hispania and Gulf FC, and will conclude tomorrow with the matches of Masfout and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, Al-Dhaid and Yanouna, Al-Arabi and Dibba Al-Hisn.

Issam Sahiti scored in the 49th minute, Diego da Silva scored “two goals” in the 45th and 76th minutes, and Saif Al-Dara in the 91st minute scored the goals of the “Falcons”, which compensated for their 1-1 draw against the same competitor in the first round of the league at Ras Al Khaimah Stadium.

The Emirates raised its score to 35 points from 10 victories, and a draw in 5 matches, to occupy second place “temporarily” in front of Dibba Al-Hisn, which retreated to “third” with 34 points, while City remained with 13 points in the fifteenth place.