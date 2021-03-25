The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just hours away from premiering its second episode on Disney Plus and thousands of people are eagerly awaiting the new installment of the story starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

In the first chapter, it was confirmed that Falcon has not yet assumed the role of Captain America, instead the United States government appointed John Walker as the successor to Steve Rogers.

Although we must wait for the next episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to know what Sam Wilson will have to go through in order for him to appropriate the shield, a new leak revealed the costume that Falcon will wear when he is the new Captain America .

The images came through a publication on the Chinese website Tmall, where you can see the action figure from the Marvel Select line, based on the UCM series.

Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Photo: Tmall

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

What time and where does chapter 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available through the online platform Disney Plus.