There are several Marvel Studios series that Disney Plus has scheduled to premiere in 2021. One of them is The Falcon and the Winter soldier, a show that will show the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after what happened in the movie Avengers: endgame.

As seen in one of the last scenes of Endgame, Steve Rogers hands over the shield to Falcon to be the next Captain America. However, hundreds of fans wonder what the suit that Wilson will wear in the series will be like, something that is now known thanks to the merchandising of the show.

One of the official toys of Falcon and the Winter Soldier It shows the outfit of the new super soldier, which is similar to the one seen in the Marvel comics.

The new costume that Falcon will wear in the Disney Plus series. Photo: Twitter Marvel News

The outfit is similar to the one in the comic. Photo: Marvel News

Sam Wilson as Captain America in the comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

What will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier be about?

In this new series from Marvel Studios, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), they will have to face the United States Government, which is seeking the replacement of Steve Rogers, the former Captain America. John Walker, also known as US Agent, will be chosen to wear the superhero’s suit and shield.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider – release date

The new UCM series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health emergency delayed filming. Now, the show will launch in March 2021 via Disney Plus. The day has not yet been announced, but it is believed that it could be the middle of that month.