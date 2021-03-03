The Falcon and the Winter soldier is the second Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that will show the ramifications of the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes They will be the protagonists and they will deal with a world without the protection and lookout of Captain America.

After defeating Thanos, the character decided to stay in the past to have the dream life with his beloved Peggy Carter, leaving his legacy in the hands of his two comrades in arms. Now, they will have to confront the same government of the United States, which seeks to replace the American hero.

Within days of its premiere, Anthony Mackie explained to Disney Twenty-three why audiences can relate to his character so easily: “He’s just a normal guy who found himself in a crazy situation. I think people see that and enjoy it because they can look at Sam and see themselves in that character. “

Following these words, he revealed that the show will further explore his character unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he was employed as a supporting or supporting character. “The best of the series is you, you will know all his backstory, his life, who he is and how he became Sam Wilson,” he told the outlet.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – release date

The new MCU series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.