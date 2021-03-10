Thousands of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) Disney Plus eagerly await the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series that will bring together Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes after the events of Avengers: endgame.

The new Marvel Studios series will show how the two superheroes live after they Steve Rogers leave the identity of Captain America.

So that the wait doesn’t get long, Disney Plus published four new posters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, showing the main characters of the series.

Bucky. Photo: Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson. Photo: Marvel Studios

Sharon Carter. Photo: Marvel Studios

Baron Zemo. Photo: Marvel Studios

The cast of the series is headed by Sebastian Stan (Falcon) and Anthony Mackie (Winter Soldier). Other well-known faces to be cast include Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Wyatt Russell (Jonathan Walker), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), and Don Cheadle (War Machine).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – release date

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series (UCM) was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.