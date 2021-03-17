The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be the series that will bring together Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame and that will be broadcast through Disneyu Plus.

The new Marvel Studios show will show how the two superheroes face the decision to Steve Rogers to leave the identity of Captain America. Next, we will tell you the release date, synopsis, characters and trailer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – release date and time

Chapter 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will premiere this Friday, March 19, 2021 through Disney Plus. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 03.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 02.00 am

Chile: 05.00 am

Colombia: 03.00 am

Brazil 05.00 am

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – cast

The cast of the series is headed by Sebastian Stan (Falcon) and Anthony Mackie (Winter Soldier). Other well-known faces to be cast include Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Wyatt Russell (Jonathan Walker), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), and Don Cheadle (War Machine).