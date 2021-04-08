The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the series that brings together Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame and which is broadcast through Disney Plus.

The new Marvel Studios show will show how the two superheroes face the decision to Steve Rogers to leave the identity of Captain America. Next, we will tell you the release date of the new chapter, synopsis, characters and trailer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, chapter 4 – release date and time

Episode 4 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available through the online platform Disney Plus. Discover the opening times according to your country:

Peru: Friday, April 9 at 03.00 am

Mexico: Friday, April 9 at 02.00 am

Argentina: Friday, April 9 at 5:00 am

Chile: Friday, April 9 at 05.00 am

Brazil: Friday, April 9 at 05.00 am

Colombia: Friday, April 9 at 03.00 am

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Chapter 4 – Trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.