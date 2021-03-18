One of the most anticipated releases on the Disney Plus platform is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series will show what will happen between Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

Below, we share the details about the launch of the program. Check out the trailer, air time, characters and everything you need to know about the premiere of chapter 1 from the Marvel show.

What time and where does chapter 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this will come Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available through the online platform Disney Plus. Discover the opening times according to your country:

Peru: Friday, March 19 at 03.00 am

Mexico: Friday March 19 02.00 am

Argentina: Friday March 19 5.00 am

Chile: Friday March 19 05.00 am

Brazil: Friday March 19 05.00 am

Colombia: Friday March 19 03.00 am

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.

Characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Disney Plus series will bring back well-known faces of the UCM and will also bring in new Hollywood stars. Know who they are:

Sebastian Stan as Falcon

Anthony Mackie as Winter Soldier

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as Jonathan Walker

Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo

Don Cheadle as War Machine.