The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered its first chapter on Disney Plus on March 19 and thousands of people welcomed the story starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also achieved a good reception from critics, which give it 93% positive feedback on Rotten Tomatoes . This score is based on the ratings of 107 journalists specializing in film and television.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted on the right foot. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

What time and where does chapter 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, March 26 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available through the online platform Disney Plus. Discover the opening times according to your country:

Peru: Friday, March 26 at 03.00 am

Mexico: Friday March 26 02.00 am

Argentina: Friday March 26 5.00 am

Chile: Friday, March 26, 05.00 am

Brazil: Friday, March 26, 05.00 am

Colombia: Friday, March 26, 03.00 am

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.