The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered successfully on Disney Plus. The series, which tells the story of Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes After the events of Avengers: endgame, it aired its first episode on March 19.

One of the new MCU characters that was incorporated in Chapter 1 was John walker, who is chosen by the United States Government to be the replacement for Steve Rogers. Walker is known in the comics as US Agent, an antihero with powers similar to those of Captain America.

In an interview with the Polygon portal, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner, Malcolm Spellman, spoke about the importance of US Agent in the series. According to Spellman, Walker’s story will be similar to that of Winter Soldier , a war veteran who returns home with little support from his nation.

“Bucky Barnes is dealing with pain, same with John Walker. They both have different incarnations of a veteran story, in the sense that you do everything for a country and then who is there to pick up the pieces for you? We also have Sam dealing with the symbolism of being Captain America and if it’s appropriate, “said the creator of the series.

Wyatt Russell plays US Agent in the new Disney Plus series. Photo: Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.