The new chapter of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to Disney Plus and is considered the best of the series. Fans are hoping that upcoming installments will showcase the actions of the MCU’s new antihero, US Agent.

The episode shows how Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Zemo continue to search for Karli Morgenthau . While John Walker, the new Captain America and Battlestar continue to investigate the whereabouts of the terrorist on their own.

The US Agent is born

After chasing Karli, John Walker finds the broken vials of the super soldier’s serum and puts the only one left intact in his pocket. After being easily defeated by the Dora Milaje of Wakanda, the possibility of obtaining superpowers is considered.

The protagonists find the whereabouts of Karli again and Walker fights against the super soldiers, whom he defeats thanks to the powers granted him by the serum. After Lemar, Captain America’s partner, is killed by a hit from Karli, Walker is enraged and decides to assassinate the culprit.

John catches one of the anarchists and hits him with the shield to death. The last scene shows Walker in blood on the Captain America symbol, as a crowd photographs him. Steve Rogers legacy dies to make way for the US Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.