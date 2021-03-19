The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second Marvel Studios series exclusive to Disney Plus. The fiction premiered its first chapter showing large shares of action and the problems that the protagonists deal with.

After the premiere of the series, thousands of fans wonder what will happen to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the next installments of the show. Here, the summary of the first episode .

Spoiler Warning

The first installment shows us the doubt that Sam Wilson has about continuing with the legacy of Captain America, and remembers how Steve Rogers he handed over his shield. Also, as in WandaVision, you see the consequences of Thanos’ snap and everything that happened during the five years he was absent.

On the other hand, Bucky barnes He tries to leave his past as the Winter Soldier, although it is not easy to deal with the nightmares he has, which remind him of his work with the HYDRA assassin.

The episode ends with Saint Wilson watching on television the appointment of the new Captain America, John walker, who in the next episodes could become US Agent, if the series follows the line of the comics.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.