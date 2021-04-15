After the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier decided to show the world its Captain America and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not be more excited about the direction taken with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Against all odds, the protagonists seek to keep Captain America’s legacy alive. However, none expected that the same US government would elect John walker (US Agent) as the replacement for the mythical superhero.

“It’s flattering. They just hate it! ”Were the words of the actor, who was forced to close his social networks after constant hateful messages and even death threats. All this because the fans assert that it would not be the worthy successor of ‘Cap’.

For this reason, fans are looking forward to the fifth episode of the show that promises to close the fall of John Walker. As we see in the new promotional image, Falcon and Winter Soldier will confront him in a fight for the emblematic shield of Captain America.

A showdown that fans have been waiting for. Photo: Marvel Studios

What time and where does chapter 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available on the Disney Plus online platform. Discover the opening times according to your country:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.