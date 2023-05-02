Carlos García Juliá (in the center), in November 2020 after leaving the Soto del Real prison (Madrid), convicted as the author of the Atocha massacre. SANTI BURGOS

The Spanish Falange de las JONS will not be able to present its candidacy for the municipal elections on May 28 in Bilbao and Vitoria. The Electoral Board has declared the list of this formation “not proclaimed” which in the Biscayan capital was headed by Carlos García Juliá, an ultra-rightist sentenced in 1980 to 193 years in prison for the massacre of the Atocha labor lawyers in 1977. Nor will the that in Vitoria was led by Norberto Pedro Pico Sanabria. The official bulletins of Bizkaia and Álava publish this Tuesday the definitive list of candidacies for the municipal and regional elections, from which the Falange has been separated for not complying with the legal requirement that prevents a formation from repeating names of candidates on various electoral lists .

Falange Española de las Jons presented Norberto Pico Sanabria as a candidate for mayor of Vitoria, Carlos García Juliá in Bilbao and Martín Sáenz de Ynestrillas in San Sebastián. The electoral boards of the Bilbao and Vitoria area have resolved not to proclaim the candidacies presented by the ultra party. He Gipuzkoa Official Gazette He has not yet published the proclamation of the candidacies in this territory, so it is unknown if his ballot paper is accepted.

Several names included by the Falange in its Bilbao list coincide with those it has placed in other municipalities. Thus, Noelia Castillejo Calderón was in fourth place on the list for the Bilbao City Council and, at the same time, in number 31 for the Malaga City Council. María de Gracia Bello Ruiz, number 10 in Bilbao is also ninth in Malaga, and Mónica Agudo Castillo, 14 on the Bilbao list is 29 in Malaga.

In the absence of knowing what the San Sebastián Zone Electoral Board decides, the Falange will not attend the local elections in Bilbao and Vitoria. In the Biscayan capital, he had placed García Juliá in first place, convicted of his participation in the Atocha massacre in 1997 in which the labor lawyers Enrique Valdelvira, Luis Javier Benavides, Francisco Javier Sauquillo, Serafín Holgado and Ángel Rodríguez Leal died and Alejandro Ruiz-Huerta, Luis Ramos, Miguel Sarabia and María Dolores González were seriously injured.

García Juliá was arrested two months after the crime, in March 1977, and remained in prison until parole was granted in 1991. In 1994, taking advantage of a permit that he requested to travel abroad for work, he fled and remained on the run from justice until, in December 2018, he was arrested in Brazil and later extradited to Spain. The National Court then estimated that he still had to spend more than 10 years in prison, but the defense of the right-wing extremist got the case to go to the Provincial Court of Ciudad Real, which had imposed a sentence against him after the National Court for the kidnapping in 1979 of the director of the Ciudad Real prison and his family. The provincial court carried out a new sentence calculation in May 2020 and his release from prison was brought forward to November 19 of that year by applying prison benefits that he had obtained before escaping.