The fake surgeon with eighth grade arrested: he was at home in Marghera

For 15 years he had been posing as a cosmetic surgeon, deceiving the health authorities of at least three countries. Matteo Politi’s fugitive ended this morning in Marghera, where the carabinieri arrested the 45-year-old by executing a European arrest warrant.

According to the Romanian judiciary, between March and December 2018 the man had pretended to be a doctor and had misled 9 victims by performing operations in five health facilities in Bucharest, earning tens of thousands of euros.

The man, who only had an eighth grade license, had already been unmasked by the Order of Medici of Venice even before fleeing to Romania under a false name. Hunted by the Romanian authorities, he had lost track of him as far as Hong Kong, as shown by a video he published last December. The handcuffs were taken today in his home in Marghera, a few kilometers from the hotel in Mestre where he was working.

The military took him to the men’s prison of Santa Maria Maggiore, pending extradition procedures.