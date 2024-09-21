There is no wicker chair (for experts, the Peacock chair) in the Emmanuelle of the 21st century. There was no such thing, mind you, in the first adaptation of the novel to film, but only on its poster, but that one Emmanuelle In 1974, it created its own imaginary with impressive success. To the point that it was projected in Paris for 13 years in a cinema on the Champs Elysees. And Spaniards crossed the border to see it in the neighbouring country. It was an example of a cinema that used a female protagonist to prolong the male gaze in the face of a sexuality that never believed in parity, but in quick relief and the more muscular, the better. The woman as an object.

Now, when “the more, the merrier” has conquered the Internet, especially when it comes to pornography, it would seem like a good idea for Audrey Diwan, a renowned screenwriter and director who won the Golden Lion at Venice with The event, will face a Emmanuelle in tune with the times. “My producers suggested it to me and gave me the book, because I hadn’t even seen the first film,” Diwan says at the San Sebastian festival, where her film opens the event. “I didn’t accept for a while until I understood that I had to present on screen what eroticism is. Shouldn’t cinematic language be used to stimulate people’s imagination, since in 2024 everything can be seen on screen? I accepted the project on one condition, that there would be no ties to the first version, that they would give me absolute creative freedom.”

And that’s where she lost her way. Emmanuelle is no longer a flight attendant, but works as a quality inspector for seven-star hotels. She no longer lands in Bangkok, but in Hong Kong. Diwan claims that she wants to talk about female pleasure through a woman devoid of emotions, to whom she places, as a mirror, a client of the establishment who is a product of the same capitalist system. Fed up and filled with luxury, they believe that there is something more in seedy establishments or in wayward lives. The filmmaker does not choose to get dirty or stained with wild sex. Nor does she choose a feminine view of desire. In reality, the problem of Emmanuelle It doesn’t know where it’s going or where it’s going, it’s a disoriented and unfocused film. “I didn’t want to construct a female point of view created only for spectators, because, yes, I talk about that drive in a woman, but my audience is men and women, I don’t rule anyone out.” I hope so.

From left, actors Noémie Merlant and Will Sharpe, director Audrey Diwan and actors Chacha Huang and Jamie Campbell Bower, during the morning presentation of ‘Emmanuelle’ in San Sebastián. Javier Etxezarreta (EFE)

What is right Emmanuelle, which opens in theaters next Friday, the 27th, is about the construction of a luxury hotel as a non-space, which could be built anywhere in the world, a delocalized setting, “where an eternal present is lived,” says Diwan. And it works for her as well as for her co-writer, Rebecca Zlotowski (another force of current French cinema) to play with the idea that on screen “people will see how neocolonialism works.” In reality, Emmanuelle falls into the same trap, becoming a luxury wrapper with absolutely no basis: the couple could pass through it Fifty Shades of Grey, cross paths with the protagonist and the manager of the establishment (Naomi Watts) in the middle of an argument about whether it is worth embracing sisterhood or clawing at it, and everything would remain the same.

As Emmanuelle leaves the hotel to find her object of desire, the equally empty mirror man who is cool because he wears a jacket and is unshaven in a world of close shaves, the camera moves into Chungking Mansions, an emblematic building in the Chinese city, where 4,000 people are crowded into shops, seedy hotels and gambling dens hidden in the nooks and crannies. Suddenly, the trace of Wishing to love (In The Mood for Love, 2000) projects life into the narrative. Vain hope. “You can’t go out and play against “In The Mood for Love”, Diwan confesses, “because you always have the odds against you.” Of course, not only because Wong Kar-Wai’s film is a masterpiece, but because it probably shows the greatest sexuality ever found on screen without even an inch of flesh showing.

Noémie Merlant, in ‘Emmanuelle’.

Two more wastes. Noémie Merlant plays Emmanuelle. A tireless actress and a judicious director, she is completely out of place on this occasion, and not precisely because she reflects her character’s vital sense of loss. The initial hint that there is always someone watching someone (from the hotel’s camera control room we witness a waiter spying on the protagonist) also doesn’t work, because there is no narrative development.

The Emmanuelle from 1974 launched her to fame, swallowed up and destroyed the life of its protagonist, the Dutch model Sylvia Kristel. Nor did it help to build a healthy sexuality in many male audiences. Emmanuelle 2024 cannot even be accused of anything harmful. It does not derail from the original idea of ​​​​claiming women’s freedom through their bodies and the search for their own pleasure, because it does not even advance two steps in that direction. After several dialogues that provoke embarrassment and many shots filmed as if they were left over from a photo shoot Vogue, There is only one sensation left: nothingness. It doesn’t even work in ironic mode: the emptiness of luxury equals the prudishness of eroticism.

