The initiative, just before Christmas, of one church of Padua causes outrage. Here is the decision made by the parish priest of Corpus Christi of via Santa Lucia and communicated through a sign posted in the parish. “The faithful are asked not to give alms to beggars in church or in the surrounding area. Thank you!”. The case makes even more noise because a similar decision had been made by another priest in Forte dei Marmi. The problem is the same in both cases: too many poor people near the church who disturb. A decidedly problematic appeal in a Christian place of worshipeven more a few hours before Christmas. The faithful noticed this and reported the initiative to the local press in amazement. “I'm scandalizedpossibly around Christmas there is no room for the poor in church?”, asked Don Albino Bizzotto, president of the Blessed Builders of Peace association, astonished to Il Mattino di Padova. He then continued, recalling how “the poor they deserve attention especially these days” while conceding that “of course, opportunism must be identified”.

But the cult association that manages the church for its part defends the warning to faithful and passers-by citing the situation he has to face: it's not about banning begging, explains a representative to the Paduan newspaper, but rather “the practice of harassing begging“. “Being a church that is always open and not a parish, beggars gravitate towards the place of worship at all hours and not only during occasional religious functions, even at night – explains the Opera of Eucharistic Adoration – This it brought problems also to Merchants in the area who complained about the constant presence of people begging. Some faithful were approach at night by some troublesome beggars who insistently asked for money, not only disturbing moments of worship, but also spreading a certain sense Of insecurity“.

