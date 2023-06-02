Jordan

Wedding of the year in Jordan, where the crown prince, Hussein, eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, was married in front of a large representation of crowned heads of the planet. The bride is an architect of Saudi origin, Rajwa Al-Saif, who is 28 years old like him. There were also William and Kate, the heirs to the British throne at the Zahran Palace in Amman, where the newlyweds exchanged vows, in front of their families and 140 guests: among others, William and Maxima of Holland, together with their eldest daughter Amalia; King Philip of Belgium with heiress Elizabeth; Frederick and Mary of Denmark, Prince Haakon of Norway and also the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden King Abdallah II designated her eldest son, Hussein bin Abdallah, as his heir when he was 15, after removing from succession to the throne his half-brother Hamza, son of the late King Hussein and the American Noor.



02:15