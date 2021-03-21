There is something in this dystopian and pandemic present that is reminiscent of the twenties of the last century, and no, sadly it is not the revelry or the riot. It is the identity obsession. A few days ago, for example, the networks burned because a Dutch and a Catalan publisher hired white writers to translate the work of Amanda gorman, a black poet.

The outrage was justified, they said, because a white man cannot understand the black experience, much less translate it. This, which in itself is absurd because it assumes that race determines feelings or reactions to life events, is only the tip of the iceberg.

Today identities have become pneumatic bells, isolated and isolated, because no one can put themselves in the other’s shoes. What’s more, doing it is committing the worst incorrectness. You can only speak in your own name, and not as an individual, of course, but as a member of a race or an identity.

So Amanda Gorman ran out of translations, and that is why the dubbing actors who voiced the “racialized” characters of the Simpsons lost their jobs, and that is why you hear talk of cultural appropriationism when a Westerner incorporates an element of another culture in his creations, and therefore a white artist like Dana Schultz got into a tremendous mess to paint the picture of a dead black child.

Even in large American universities, graduation parties are organized by identity community: party for blacks, party for LGBTIQIA +, party for Latinxs.

Many things have been forgotten in these times: enlightened humanism, empathy and imagination, precisely the human capacities that have made it possible to understand the pain of the other and universalize human rights and sanctions against all types of abuse.

The most serious thing is that the niche where these ideas have arisen has been the university, an institution that was born – its name indicates it – with a universal vocation, and to which young people were to learn from what they did not know, from the other, from the stranger , precisely to overcome racist prejudices and the ignorance that caused them.

But no, now the experience at the American university involves discovering an identity and clinging to it. You will learn about yourself and the history of grievances suffered; you will learn to be a victim and find moral arguments that allow you to go out into the world ─to Twitter─ to burn anything that seems offensive.

That is the latest betrayal of the intellectuals: offering bad checks, selling plaintive identities and analytical tools that only serve to find evidence that reaffirms one’s own victimhood.

And no, knowledge must help change destinations, improve them, not perpetuate identity traditions. The most paradoxical thing is that all this is happening in the most elitist universities in the world, and the most pathetic thing is that the universities and cultural spheres of other countries are echoing this folly that fragments societies and turns identity, shielding themselves into an identity, in a magnificent business.

Because all this always benefits a few, the opportunist on duty who draws attention with his little act. The rest go out to the labor market believing that the world owes them something, and without having learned anything at all.