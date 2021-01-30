In the midst of the debate over the failed announcements by the Government regarding the provision of vaccines that they had assured the country would receive, the Judiciary will resume its activity this Monday. At first the modality of blended work will continue, and in the Supreme Court they analyze the possibility of declaring essential personnel to the sector, so that the Executive sand include them in the vaccination list.

The Judiciary will resume its activity after the summer fair, but for the moment it will not do so in person. There is an immediate fact that is mentioned in this regard, “there are not even screens or blindex, in all the entrance tables”, raised a source of the Court to Clarion. Did not clarify why was that problem not solved in the ten months of quarantine.

The data is coupled with the country’s health situation, with a high rate of coronavirus infections and the aggravating factor that fewer vaccines are being received than the government had assured.

According to judicial sources, until the health situation “is not a little more controlled, a one hundred percent face-to-face modality is not feasible.”

To move towards a face-to-face work modality, the Court should declare essential personnel to those who make up the Judicial Power, prioritizing those who are in the service of the public and the magistrates who could be considered within the risk group, among other exceptions. Then, continuing under this criterion, we would wait for the Government to include them in the priority list for the vaccination plan.

The Bar Association of the City of Buenos Aires required the vaccinations for the staff and all the health protocols in the respective judicial offices. The union of judicial workers, which runs Julio Piumato, you already warned that nor it will guarantee a return to the offices until their occupants are not vaccinated.

Before the start of the fair, during the second stage of the year, the ministers of the Court – Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda, Ricardo Lorenzetti and Horacio Rosatti– They attended the days in agreement but did not share the same area, but carried out the work without any type of contact between them. The only one who did not attend the Palace because of the risk personnel was the judge Elena Highton.

Part of the administrative staff worked with rotating shifts to avoid a greater concentration of people in the same area. This system for the moment, would not undergo modifications. “Nothing has changed from the health situation at the end of last year to date,” a judicial source told Clarion.

Meanwhile, in Comodoro Py, with the digital signature enabled and the LEX system such as the one provided by the Attorney General’s Office for the prosecutors, they estimate that eOperation will continue with a large share of telecommuting implemented during the pandemic. There are several firms that have already implemented a staff rotation system, and there is a claim from various agencies regarding greater investment to improve facilities with regard to biosecurity.

