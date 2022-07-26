Wednesday, July 27, 2022
The fainting of a presenter in the debate of candidates to succeed Johnson

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World
BBC Mundo: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak with presenter Kate McCann

Host Kate McCann fainted during the live broadcast.

A debate between candidates to assume the leadership of the British Conservative Party and become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was abruptly suspended this Tuesday after the fainting of the moderator during the live broadcast.

The meeting between Conservatives Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who are running to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was called off after presenter Kate McCann collapsed in the studio.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we should not continue the debate,” reported TalkTV, the channel hosting the meeting along with The Sun newspaper.

We apologize to our viewers and listeners.”he added.

McCann’s blackout occurred while Truss was speaking. The broadcast showed the candidate’s surprised reaction, but then the signal was interrupted.

The two contenders expressed their relief to learn that the presenter is fine.

“Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is okay. I’m so sorry such a great debate had to end.”Truss wrote on Twitter.

Sunak also sent his best wishes to the host. “It was a great debate and I look forward to being questioned by you again soon!” she tweeted.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-62313447, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-07-26 18:40:05

