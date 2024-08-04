The Monterrey Football Club led by Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz has consummated another failure, after having been eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024 in a shameful way by losing 0-2 against Austin FC and tied 1-1 against Club Universidad Nacional and fell in the penalty shootout (0-3).
With this, since the arrival of the Argentine strategist to the bench of the Gang, there have been five painful eliminations in tournaments: in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2023, the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023, the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024, the semifinals of the Clausura 2024 and the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024.
Fernando Ortiz He has only been the Pandilla’s coach for a little over a year, arriving in the summer of 2023 and has played in a total of five tournaments, but in none of them has he achieved the long-awaited championship.
In this way, the following days will be crucial to know a decision from the directors about his continuity in the position of technical director, understanding that they will not see activity until the return of the Liga MX competition, as mentioned by the journalist. Diego Armando Medina of RG The Sports.
“Failure for me is not trying and we tried. We are hurt, obviously nobody likes to lose, we did not qualify, but it is not a question of what is happening at the moment and even less so in the future. The analysis is more in-depth,” he said after the game.
– Fernando Ortiz.
“At times I liked the team, we were not accurate, we did not take advantage of the moments we had where I think we had clear chances. The reality is that we did not get past the Group Stage, but in both games we deserved more,” he concluded.
