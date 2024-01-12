Colombia has not been spared from the hard blow after the loss of the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games, when another scandal broke out after it was confirmed that the Kitesurf World Cup It cannot be done in the country either.

“We have excluded Colombia from the calendar and we will keep you informed in case it returns with another date later in 2024,” he explained. Global Kitesurf Association (GKA), organizing entity of the sporting event, regarding the cancellation.

(Another lost venue: Colombia, excluded from the world championship for not paying on time)(Egan Bernal: they 'blame' him for leaking new clothes and sponsor leaves Ineos)

The official

The news fell like a bucket of cold water, especially when there is still a fight to recover the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games and they are 'looking for the culprits'.

Whenever these cases arise, there are failures. What is known is that it was necessary to cancel the money, approximately $2,000 million, that the Atlantic government did not deliver.

The beaches of the Atlantic are considered one of the best places in the world to practice kitesurfing. See also Rayados de Monterrey: injured and suspended vs Tigres for the Clásico Regio

The third edition of this contest was going to take place from February 29 to March 4 in Salinas del Rey, in Santa Verónica, Atlántico, but at the last minute it was removed from the calendar for the reason stated.

What happened?

The Atlantic government put a series of points in which it explained the reasons for what happened and why the option to host this contest was lost.

In the first instance, he warned that the previous and current administrations never committed to holding this event.

Likewise, he pointed out that in order to endorse the contest and deliver the money, it was necessary to prepare everything from October 2023, something that was not done.

24 restaurants participated in the III Seafood Festival and 450 indirect jobs were generated. Photo: Courtesy of the Atlantic Government

“The information that was published by several media outlets about a World Kitesurfing stop, andn Salinas del Rey, It is not part of an official statement issued by the Government of the Atlantic, nor by the Atlantic Sports Institute, Indeportes,” the statement said.

And he stated: “The departmental administration has all the will and interest in continuing to promote this sport in the Atlantic, so we will continue working on the delivery of the Nautical Sports Center so that it is the place that hosts the third version of this important sporting event. in our department.”

(Attention: this is how the qualifying table looks after sanctions against Colombia, Argentina and Brazil)

Sports