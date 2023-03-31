In Mexico, 39 men died of suffocation, burned, inside a cell of a government building and the answers are still escaping. The fire at the National Institute of Migration in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, has exposed the country to the wounds of its immigration policy. How can dozens of men drown in smoke in front of the security cameras, in front of the guards in charge of watching them? What failed so that nobody took them out of that dungeon? How far do the responsibilities go?

The latest tragedy in Juárez is Latin American: most of the deceased, 18, were from Guatemala, seven from Venezuela and seven from El Salvador, six from Honduras and one from Colombia. The youngest was 18, the oldest 51. They were all men. Of the 27 injured, 16 are in critical condition -11 are still sedated and intubated-, and some have burns on almost 30% of their bodies. They had been arrested and transferred to the detention center for not having proper papers, but were not charged with any crime.

Photographs of the victims of the fire, outside the National Institute of Migration in Ciudad Juárez. Nayeli Cruz

When the fire broke out, caused as a protest inside the cell, the agents left without opening the gate for them. It was the firefighters who forced entry about 15 minutes later to rescue the survivors. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), which has taken over the investigation, has released six arrest warrants: against three federal migration workers, two members of the private security company Camsa and against the migrant they accuse of having initiated the fire. They are charged, for the moment, with homicide and injuries. Three days after the worst tragedy recorded in a government center, which has once again revealed the harshness of being a migrant in Mexico, irregularities continue to appear in the detention, detention, and evacuation of the victims.

The detention

Ciudad Juárez has been turned into a pressure cooker for months. Here, the migrants who arrive from the south to cross into the United States — both Mexican and Latin American — converge with those that the Joe Biden government expels under the controversial Title 42. They stop at the border city thinking of leaving, but in the meantime they must survive. Some get low-paying legal jobs that give their immigration status a break, many get by thanks to shelters and charity. The concentration of migrants had begun to annoy Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, who said a couple of weeks ago: “Our patience is running out.” Since then the comments and actions against them had been hasty.

Since Monday morning, a fierce raid against migrants has been unleashed in Juárez. The testimonies compiled by EL PAÍS indicate that the arrests occurred at the exit of hospitals, inside food stores, at the doors of government rooms, on the roads and also near the border wall that separates them from El Paso, in the United States. . The state government reported on Monday 71 migrants withdrawn from the streets due to alleged disturbances. Some of those who were arrested that day have told this newspaper that they were cleaning windows, begging for money on cruise ships or selling sweets, others were simply walking down the street. Many were surrounded by different security forces: from immigration agents to municipal police. All were transferred to the detention center of the National Institute of Migration (Inami) located three kilometers from the border.

A migrant woman waits to cross the Rio Grande to reach the United States. Nayeli Cruz

According to Mexican law, foreigners can be taken to the so-called immigration stations “when they cannot prove their regular immigration status.” However, at least two of the migrants detained this Monday had permission to reside in Mexico. This is the case of Colombian Julián Villamil, who had entered on February 7 as a tourist on a flight from Bogotá to Mexico City. He had 90 days to move freely through the country. His girlfriend and his mother-in-law were waiting for him in Cincinnati. They grabbed him at the door of his Airbnb at 3:00 p.m. He died in the fire. He was 22 years old. The Venezuelan Eduard Carballo López had gotten a job that provided him with a transit document. He was arrested at 1:00 p.m. when he was going to buy medicine for his sick daughter. He is still in the hospital in a “delicate” condition due to smoke intoxication. No authority has explained how it is possible to arrest people who do have legal permission.

seclusion

The immigration station in Ciudad Juárez is one of the first in the country. It was created in 1995 with capacity for 60 people, according to a 2019 National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) report. No renovations have been done since then. At 9:00 p.m., moments before the fire started, at least 83 adults were being held in that center: 68 men and 15 women, not counting the children who were also in the building with their mothers. There is still no precise data on how long the migrants who were not detained that day had been there.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador named the Inami center as a “shelter”, but this property has been defined by the CNDH as “a prison-type accommodation model, similar to that used in Social Reintegration Centers, which maintains containment criteria and repression of people in a context of mobility, as if criminal behaviors were attributed to them”. This implies that the migrants could not move freely within the property, much less leave it.

Upon entering the center, the migrants were stripped of all their belongings: from cell phones to shoelaces. They locked them in a room with white bars, high walls, and five small windows at the top. At the end of the room is the bathroom. They had a mat for every two people. These foam mattresses have already shown that they are highly flammable in the fire at Hogar Seguro de Guatemala, where 41 girls died. They had no drinking water. This has been recognized this Thursday by the migration agents, who assure that the management does not even ensure bottles of water for them, so those arrested spent the confinement without being able to drink anything.

The exterior of the National Institute of Migration in Ciudad Juárez, after the fire on Monday. Nayeli Cruz

Faced with these conditions, and being locked up, the migrants turned on some of the mats as a form of protest. How they did it? The FGR first pointed out that they had stripped some cables and from there they had obtained the spark, now the theory that a guard provided a lighter and a cigarette to one of the detainees is strongly emerging. In her conference this Thursday, the Secretary of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, has avoided taking a position: “All of this is part of the investigation.”

the evacuation

The fire spread very fast. The images from a security camera show how in just 30 seconds the smoke that came out of two burning mats ends up covering the entire room until nothing can be seen anymore. In that same video, it is also observed how a Camsa agent and two federal officers, a man and a woman, walk through the room without going towards the burning cell, where a migrant kicks the door and another approaches the cell. go try to talk to them. No one turns around, no one tries to open the lock either. The three leave.

This Wednesday, lawyer Jorge Vázquez Campbell filed a complaint — to which the Associated Press had access — in which he accuses the delegate of the National Institute of Migration in Chihuahua, retired Rear Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, of having given the order by phone call from Do not open the gate to migrants “under any reason.” Vázquez Campbell says that he does not reveal who he represents for fear of reprisals towards his clients. Inami has not responded to this accusation and neither has Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who said she had no record of this alleged call.

The defense of some Inami officials towards their fellow detainees is that “events unfolded very quickly and very intensely, the toxic gas that emanates from the mattresses is practically poison for the body”, the federal agent said today. Jesús Ignacio Molina Leiva: “Our colleagues did what they could. The comrade who is seen going through was going for the fire extinguisher.” However, this is not seen in the images released. Molina Leiva and another dozen migrant workers want the responsibilities not to remain with their three arrested colleagues, but to escalate to Francisco Garduño, director of the Migration Institute.

Venezuelan migrants await reports of those injured during the fire last Monday. Nayeli Cruz

