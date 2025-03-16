It is common for those who are drawing the driving license In Spain They commit some fault while practices are being carried out with the self -school teacher. Of course, there are several infractions that are committed in a way Much more common That others, and as a professional has pointed out, there is one that stands out above the others in terms of the frequency in which students incur it, as stated in social networks.

Mikel, from Mikel self -schools, has revealed what the more common lack that the candidates commit to get the driving license through a video of Tiktok in the account of gesturing Bilbao. In the publication, which already has more than 11,000 visualizations and almost 100 ‘like’, the teacher has not doubted a single second in affirming what is the most common infraction. In addition, he has also clarified What are the consequences to make that failure while you are at the wheel.

The roundabouts, where more failures are committed

When they question him about the most frequent failure, the self -school teacher does not hesitate to answer: “Every time someone asks me, I think of the roundabouts “, He affirms with roundness. In addition, specifically what is the fault in particular, which has to do with the signaling of the maneuvers: “Do not give the intermittent right to get out “, Mikel says, which also lists the traffic problems that this can lead to: “Do not give it Create confusion To those who are waiting to see if you leave or continue inside, “he finishes.

Of course, it also ensures that another very common failure in roundabouts is that “People leave from any lane.” Although the professional is permissive with the fact of do the roundabout on the left, Since there are cases in which you can circulate around, such as in ahead of another car or to facilitate the incorporations of other drivers. Of course, getting out of the roundabout from the left lane It is dangerous, “Since you’re going through another lane and there are people,” he says.





To exemplify it, it puts an example: “It’s as if I wanted to turn right on a two -lane track from the left. He states that if people knew those rules “Almost all accidents in the roundabouts would end”, And also recognize that when he publishes a video about this problem, the comments “are amazing.” In fact, between 2015 and 2019 there were more than 45,000 claims in roundabouts, according to the data of associated European motorists (AEA).