There will be no unity of the left to the left of the PSOE in Cádiz, one of the most symbolic squares of the conquered for that political space in 2015, when, shouting “yes we can”, Podemos and its related platforms won several very relevant mayoralties throughout Spain. A couple of hours before a consensus agreement of the entire leftist universe was made public this Friday, Podemos broke the deck and announced its departure due to the “electoral impositions” of Adelante Cádiz, the party of Teresa Rodríguez and José María González, kichithe current mayor, who will not repeat his candidacy to fulfill his commitment to not be more than eight years in office.

What caused the break? Sources from Adelante assure that he responded to an order from the national leadership of Podemos, although in IU they clarify that there are also purely local keys that have influenced the bankruptcy of an agreement that was closed the night before. We can blame Adelante.

The mutual idyll between Podemos and Kichi is long overdue. In 2015, that union ended 20 years of PP hegemony when it presented itself with the brand Por Cádiz Sí Se Puede (linked to Podemos). In 2019, with the name of Adelante Cádiz, Kichi revalidated the mandate, but there the problems with the parent party, which had dragged on for a year before, already worsened. The mayor was one of the first leaders to openly criticize the purchase of a villa for 600,000 euros by Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero. “There are many Spains and we owe ourselves to that of the humble people,” he wrote in a letter. The basic discrepancy came, however, with the coalition government agreement with the PSOE, which the anti-capitalists never supported. Now, Podemos is completely loosening its ties with the party of one of its most charismatic mayors.

The party of Teresa Rodríguez and Kichi and those that make up the Izquierda Gaditana confluence, to which IU, Ganar Cádiz, Equo and Alternativa Republicana belong, will go on a single ballot on 28-M. The new electoral brand will be called Adelante Izquierda Gaditana and will be headed by journalist David de la Cruz (36 years old), who belongs to the mayor’s cabinet. He was convinced that he will keep the baton.

Contrary to what has happened in the rest of Andalusia, Adelante has had no qualms about seeking alliances with other left-wing forces to try to preserve its only jewel: Cádiz. In other capitals, Teresa Rodríguez’s party has preferred to go alone, in line with what her spokesperson defends of building “a political subject of its own.” Hence, for a long time they have warned that they will not be in Sumar and that they will attend all the electoral calls alone to preserve their autonomy. But in the case of Cádiz, Adelante has opted, calculator in hand, for pragmatism, since without unity the possibility of winning the Cadiz mayoralty again is impossible.

Gone are the reproaches to his former IU allies for promoting his expulsion from the Adelante Andalucía group from the regional Parliament in the last legislature. “This is a municipalist coalition,” sources from the new coalition said by way of justification.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In a statement, Podemos blames Adelante for the breakup. He assures that he has made “a great effort” to be part of the new left-wing coalition, but adds that “he cannot deceive his militants or his voters, making them believe that, after the irruption of Adelante Cádiz and its electoral impositions in this space, Podemos was going to be really present”.

The electoral result in Cádiz is one of the unknowns to be cleared up on May 28. Since the first democratic municipal elections, in 1979, it has had three mayors from three parties: Carlos Díaz (PSOE), Teófila Martínez (PP) and the leftist Kichi. A survey last January by the Center for Andalusian Studies (Centra), dependent on the Ministry of the Presidency, gave the PP as the winner.